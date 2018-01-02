Further sharing of health and care data should provide safer and faster treatment say CCG

Mark shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Clinical Commissioning Group. Ed

Island patients are set to benefit from a new scheme which promises a more joined-up approach to healthcare.

GP practices are set to adopt The Care and Health Information Exchange (CHIE) – is a secure system which shares health and social care information from GP surgeries, hospitals, community and mental health, social services and others.

How it will help

CHIE helps health and care professionals across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and surrounding areas provide safer and faster treatment for you and your family by:

Help in ensuring that you only have to tell your story once.

Reducing delays to your treatment. For example, by reducing the need to repeat blood tests

Making sure the doctors, nurses and others involved in your care know about your medical history

Identifying diseases that you might be at increased risk of developing in the future. This can help you take action early to protect your health.

Will help provide safer and faster treatment

Dr Michele Legg, Chair & Clinical Lead of the NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

“Island patients are used to data sharing – as we have been sharing GP records with St Mary’s Hospital for the last seven years or so. “CHIE is already well-established on some parts of the mainland – it will take the existing arrangements to a new level. “It will help healthcare professionals across the Island, Hampshire and the surrounding areas provide safer and faster treatment, and I think will be of particular benefit to patients who need to travel to the mainland for treatment, and their GPs when they return home. “To protect privacy and confidentiality, only health and social care professionals who are involved in direct patient care will be able to access patient records. “Patients have the right to opt out of having their data on CHIE if they wish by speaking to their practice.”

CHIE is expected to be rolled out by island GP practices in the next few weeks. To find out more information, visit the Website.

Image: fredcintra under CC BY 2.0