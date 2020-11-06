Carers IW offer service to send messages to loved ones in hospital during lockdown

In light of the restrictions for those wishing to visit inpatients at St Mary’s Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown, Carers IW – who support unpaid carers across the Island – are offering to pass on messages.

They have two Carers Lounges based at the hospital offering unpaid carers support whilst their cared for person is in hospital.

The Carers Lounge at St Mary’s Hospital is offering those carers who are not able to visit, an opportunity to send a message or card to the person in hospital.

Timothy: Ensuring carers are still supported

Carer Support Worker, Lorraine Timothy, said,

“It can be difficult for carers to visit when they too have their own health issues. “This seemed like an opportunity for us to ensure that carers were still supported, as well as able to send their loved one a personal message.”

Get in touch

If you would like to use this free service then either email [email protected] or call 822 099 ext 2568 and leave the name of the patient, their date of birth and ward they are currently on, along with your message and Kath or Lorraine will ensure that they receive it.

News shared by Elizabeth Martin on behalf of Carers IW. Ed