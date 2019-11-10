Carl Feeney: If I become MP ‘probable’ hung parliament ‘will want my vote’

Another hat has been thrown into the General Election ring on the Isle of Wight as fixed link campaigner, Carl Feeney, has announced he’ll be standing within the national Independent Network (IN).

Having spent two days last week at the offices of the Independent Network, Carl explained,

“Leader Marianne Overton MBE and I, had successful discussions in which we both confirmed our intentions to work together during the campaign and after.”

Will fight for a fixed link

Carl says he has four main policies that set him apart from the others candidates, the first being the issue he is known for on the Island, the implementation of a fixed link. He says,

“Many on the Island may recognise my name because of the Fixed Link campaign I’ve spearheaded for the last five years. “This relentless campaign also includes implementing further infrastructure such as the ‘Medina Vehicular Crossing’ and a 24 hour immersed tube pedestrian / cycle way tunnel to replace the Cowes chain ferry.

Favouring a no-deal Brexit

His views on a non-deal Brexit are clear, as he explains,

“My Brexit stance is out. I love Europe, it’s a fantastically interesting and beautiful continent with incredible people. However, the damage the Conservatives have inflicted on our relationship with the EU is irretrievable. “The Brexit chaos has discredited and embarrassed us worldwide. To now stay would be folly, we’d never be taken seriously, anywhere. Sadly, a no-deal Brexit is the only option, but the quickest and eventually most productive.”

A “more dedicated Island manifesto”

Carl goes on to explain that he does not agree with a “national manifesto imposed on the Island”, adding that he would arrange online forums to consult Island constituents, with which to produce a “more dedicated Island manifesto”.

Feeney: “They will want my vote”

Carl believes that should he become MP, he would, “be in an advantageous position to negotiate deals for the Island with any political party”.

He said,