Caroline Lucas MP to attend ‘Inspiring Women’ first anniversary photo-shoot

Following the impact and success of the Women’s Marches across the world, everyone is welcome to come along and support equality and justice for women with special guest, Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas.

‘Inspiring Women on the Isle of Wight’ is not affiliated to any political party, but we would like to take the opportunity to welcome Caroline to the Isle of Wight.

Making a positive out of a negative

‘Inspiring Women on the Isle of Wight’ wants to make women’s voices heard.

It was set up in January 2016 in response to a County Press article that, when asking readers for their predictions for the year ahead, published mostly the views of men.

Our aims

Although the Island is often perceived as quaint and old-fashioned, we aim to champion inclusion and diversity here. The Inspiring Women Facebook page has brought together over 1,720 women and male allies.

We aim to highlight issues and campaigns that particularly affect women of all ages and backgrounds; if women’s voices are not heard, society is diminished.

Where and when

So join us on Saturday 18th February.

Meet at Appley Beach Café on Ryde seafront at 10.30am.

We hope that the photoshoot can take place on the beach but if the weather is poor, we will go to Ryde Rowing Club. If you don’t already know anyone, everyone is welcome. Stand up and make a difference!

About Inspiring Women

Inspiring Women supports, encourages and inspires women on the Isle of Wight in their personal and professional growth. We insist that women’s voices are heard.

Inspiring Women has an active Facebook group and a Steering Group.Everyone is encouraged to share events across the Island and beyond from training opportunities to political meetings and social events.

