Bembridge Men in Sheds benefit from £9k of grants

Within a year of its formation, a new Bembridge-based charitable organisation has been awarded nearly £9,000 in grants towards its formation and the establishment of long-term accommodation in Steyne Park, Bembridge.

Helping to improve the lives of older men

Bembridge Men in Sheds was set up last year with the help and encouragement of AgeUK to improve the lives of older men who wish to stay active in the community and to help those who, through circumstances such as the death or separation of a partner, have lost touch with their communities and relationships.

Graham: Support from the parish council

Chairman of Bembridge Men in Sheds, Ian Graham, said he was delighted to learn the grant applications to both the National Lottery and local community charity WightAid had been successful,

“The money will go a long way towards establishing a permanent base, thanks to a ten-year lease kindly granted by Bembridge Parish Council at Steyne Park. “The Council also supported our successful planning application to site two portable buildings at Steyne Park, the first of which arrived in January and the second, thanks to our Lottery funding, should be delivered from the Isle of Wight Steam Railway in April. “We can now move forward by paying legal set up fees, installing main services and equipping and decorating the two portable buildings. We will also be able to provide disabled access as well as buying essential safety equipment and key tools.”

Shed network

The Bembridge Shed is the latest in a growing network of similar Sheds across the Island and is part of an international movement set up to support men who benefit from meeting others in similar situations by talking, building relationships, sharing skills or simply chatting over a cup of tea.

With demographics showing Bembridge to have the highest proportion of over-60s on the Island, the location of the local shed could not be better. Bembridge Shed has a growing membership of around 25 paying subscribers and since its formation, and courtesy of Bembridge Scouts, has been meeting in the Mitten Road Scout Hut.

Busy community involvement

The lack of permanent accommodation hasn’t stifled enthusiasm to engage in local community projects. Vice-Chairman John Sparrow said,

“We have found homes for unwanted tools, planted roadside bulbs, made bird boxes for the Literary Festival, remodelled scenery for the Little Theatre Club, laid a path behind the Village Hall, and smartened up the area around the new art installation known as The Wave.”

Chairman: Community work has been our strength

Ian Graham praised members and their commitment,

“It’s clear our community work has been our strength. I’m so glad this was recognised in both our successful community bids. We will make every penny count.”



Join the group

The group welcomes new members.

Please contact Ian Graham via email: ianmg.iow@gmail.com