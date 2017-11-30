Cash boost for heritage and community projects in East Wight

Peter shares this latest news from the East Wight Landscape Partnership. Ed

Nine heritage and community projects in the East Wight are celebrating a cash injection of £27,000 thanks to funding made available by Down to the Coast via its East Wight Landscape Grants programme.

Awards include: funding for local conservation volunteers to improve the condition of our nationally important river, woodland, chalk grassland habitats; support for local heritage societies to unlock the stories of bygone Shanklin; and grants to help some of the most disadvantaged members of our community to explore and enjoy the East Wight’s landscapes.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust receive £3,900 towards the cost of training volunteers to help them in the management of Arreton Down and Knighton Down and their internationally important colonies of chalk grassland flowers including early gentian and populations of Adonis blue, small blue and chalkhill blue butterflies.

Briddlesford Farm Lodge secure a grant of £4,000 towards the cost of roofing the exterior area of their historic and unusual Hop Kilns Heritage Centre and display more of the rural artefacts which members of the public ask them to care for.

Footprint Trust secure £2,600 to support their Acorn Steps initiative which is working to build the confidence of Home-Start IW service users in Shanklin by encouraging them to explore their local landscapes and ultimately, to train as walk leaders.

Urban Saints Westbrook are awarded £3,400 towards the cost of enhancing wildlife habitats across their 19th century estate and creating new opportunities for local groups to take an active role in looking after the site’s important grassland and orchid colonies.

Shanklin Voluntary Youth and Community Centre receive a grant of £2,500 enabling the youth of Shanklin to honour and reflect on the sacrifices made by residents and service personnel during both world wars by producing a new walking trail around the town.

Inspired: Museum and Heritage Learning receive an award of £5,000 to work with local heritage attractions, schools and day care centres to create new opportunities for young people and adults with learning disabilities to learn about Island heritage.

Ventnor Town Council receives an award of £1,600 towards the cost of delivering a program of outdoor workshop sessions for young people including working with Surfers Against Sewage to develop a local campaign highlighting the impact of sea pollution.

Shanklin and District Heritage Society receive a grant of £1,600 to produce two illustrated booklets highlighting the historic development of the Old Village and Esplanade areas of the town, documenting significant buildings and past inhabitants, and shining a light on tales of past times.

East Yar Project Group have been awarded £1,800 towards the cost of removing alder and willow trees along the River Yar between Budbridge and Horringford to reduce shade and increase open water habitats for the benefit of wildlife including the nationally endangered water vole

Image: © Chris Archbold