Cash boost for invaluable work making a difference to people’s physical and mental health

Storeroom2010’s Cowes Men’s Shed have kicked off 2021 on a positive note after having received £4,000 in funding from the GC Gibson Charitable Trust.

In 2020, the Trust chose to support UK registered charities working in the areas of education and physical and mental health for all ages.

Outstanding work

Of the ten grants of up to £4,000 made across the UK by the GC Gibson Charitable Trust, Cowes Men’s Shed were recognised for the outstanding work they do for the community across the Isle of Wight.

Invaluable work targeting social isolation

Project Leader, Adam Martin, was,

“Delighted that Storeroom2010’s Cowes Men’s Shed had again been recognised for the invaluable work we do in targeting social isolation across our Island community as well as taking on projects for other charities and good causes. “Thank you very much to the GC Gibson Charitable Trust for providing this funding, which is essential to ensure that we are able to carry out our work to make a real difference to people’s lives and physical and mental health.”

Men and women welcome

Cowes Men’s Shed welcomes men and women aged eighteen and over, five days a week, 10am – 3pm and currently have 91 members – 25 per cent of whom are women.

If you are interested in finding out more about Cowes Men’s Shed and the work they do, please contact Adam on 01983 209734, or contact via social media or email [email protected]

News shared by Adam on behalf of Cowes Men’s Shed. Ed