Cash boost for Mountbatten thanks to Isle of Wight Freemasons

Freemasons from Vectis Services Lodge in Ryde have donated £3,000 to Mountbatten.

The money, which was presented to Mountbatten CEO Nigel Hartley on Friday, was raised by members selling distinctive lapel badges.

Hilton: Delighted to support this worthy cause

Worshipful Master, David Hilton MBE, said,

“Freemasons are passionate about supporting charities that make a difference to others less fortunate. “Mountbatten Hospice will be able to make use of these funds for their unbelievably valuable cause to support the extensive expertise and resources required around end of life care. “Mountbatten is a local charity which provides specialist hospice care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses and sits right at the heart of business of death, dying and bereavement. “We are delighted to support this worthy cause.”

The latest donation by the Freemasons took their fundraising total for Island causes this year to beyond £55,000.

Hartley: Truly grateful to the Freemasons

Nigel said,

“We are truly grateful to the Freemasons at Vectis Services Lodge for supporting us, especially at this challenging time for everyone. “Despite the challenges, we continue to do everything possible to provide the care and expertise people need from us. “The support from our community to help us do that remains as important as ever, so this donation will help us make a real difference.”

