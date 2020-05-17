Cash boost helps Isle of Wight group provide sensory kits for those with dementia

Isle of Wight Community Interest Company, Nature Therapy CIC, have been awarded £14,000 from the Lottery to provide their Nature Therapy Sense Boxes full of resources for Sensory Activities for those in care or nursing homes.

Kim Brown from Nature Therapy told News OnTheWight,

“Sensory activities are not just nice things to do – they have been found to reduce social isolation, feelings of loneliness, low mood, agitation and poor sleep patterns. “We are working with researchers from Bournemouth University to explore the impact of such activities for people with dementia.”

To request a Nature Therapy Senior Sense Box go to the Nature Therapy CIC Website and click on the Free Activities page.

They are also able to provide a smaller activities kit for families caring for someone with a dementia at home.