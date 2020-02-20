Cash boosts for Isle of Wight independent lifeboats a life saver

Fifty charities across the UK will receive funding for essential search and rescue equipment, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced today (Thursday). From rescuing people stranded by raging floodwaters to helping locate high risk missing persons, search and rescue teams across the UK carry out lifesaving work every day.

Those benefiting from a vital cash boost include our very own Freshwater Independent Lifeboat and Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat.

Freshwater Independent Lifeboat Service

The £62,000 received by Freshwater Independent Lifeboat Service will go towards a number of predefined projects that were submitted in September last year.

Many of the projects are centred around primary equipment and power plant renewal, but the lifeboat crew will also benefit from new dry suits, replacing existing suits that have been repeatedly repaired, and even passed down from retired crew. Ground crews have also been acknowledged with new waterproof overalls, safety boots and high visibility jackets.

The grant also covered the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the D-Class lifeboat and a collapsible Ferno folding stretcher.

Rod Adams, Principle Fundraiser, said,

“The DfT grant is really important to us as it helps us with essential equipment renewal, whereas our normal fundraising supports the day to day running costs of the lifeboat throughout the year.”

Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat

Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat say they’re thrilled to have received a grant of £15,116 from the Department for Transport.

This grant will help the charity to make modifications to their new Atlantic 75 boat which is currently under construction.

It will also assist the Independent Lifeboat to purchase new life-jackets, dry-suits, a man overboard recovery system, radios and a rescue float used to transfer a person from land to boat by a crew member in the water. All of these items will ensure the safety of their volunteer crew and members of the public when at sea or in danger.

Mark Birch, Operations Manager of the lifeboat says:

“The lifeboat station is very grateful to the Department for Transport for once again recognising the vital work our volunteer lifeboat crew carry out. “Raising this amount of money by normal fundraising means would take a significant amount of time and effort. “This grant once again allows us to replace outdated equipment and realise the benefits.”

Shapps: “Inspirational charities and their dedicated volunteers”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: