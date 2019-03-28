Cash for Cowes Men’s Shed: Group bags almost £100,000

Wendy shares this latest news on behalf of Storeroom2010. Ed

Storeroom2010 is pleased and proud that its community project, The Cowes Men’s Shed has been awarded £95,129 from the National Lottery Community Fund to support the Shed over the next two years. The Cowes Men’s Shed is the only Shed operating in the Cowes area.

Miller: Make our shed benchmark other sheds can aspire to

Nick Miller, Storeroom2010 Manager/CEO said,

“I am delighted to accept this generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. We will use this to build upon what is already an amazing project, pushing always to make our shed the benchmark to which other sheds aspire to be. “Not just now, but for many years to come. On behalf of all our members, a huge thank you.”

Cowes Men’s Shed

The Cowes Men’s Shed is a member of The UK Men’s Sheds Association (UKMSA) and offers free membership to everyone aged 18+.

It is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm and we have a project leader, Adam, on hand during opening hours.

What to expect

The Cowes Men’s Shed has a very well-equipped carpentry workshop and horticultural areas too. It’s perfect for people who have downsized and no longer have gardens or workshops and for those who would prefer a bit of company whilst enjoying their hobbies.

The Cowes Men’s Shed is targeting social isolation and improving members lives by enabling them to build new friendships. Our all-inclusive policy and free membership makes the Shed very accessible, as do our long opening hours.

Enriching lives and putting smiles on faces

Adam Martin, Cowes Men’s Shed Project Leader said,

“One in six households on the Island include a person aged 65 or over living alone. This money will help us to continue bringing people together, enriching lives and putting smiles on faces. “This grant has been made possible by the support of the National Lottery players, thank you everyone.”

Helps so many lonely people

Finally, some quotes from our members:

“I hope the project goes from strength to strength as it will help so many lonely people like myself. Loneliness is an illness.”

and

“This is a wonderful facility and a warm, welcoming environment to be in. Nice to meet new friends.”

Find out more

Find the Shed at 25-26 Somerton Industrial Park, off Newport Road, Cowes, PO31 8PA.

You can also find more Shed information on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) or on Storeroom’s Website.

Please call Adam for more information regarding the Cowes Men’s Shed on 01983 209734 or email him at meninshedscowes@gmail.com