Cash from Randonnee refreshments presented to Air Ambulance

Andrew shares this latest news on behalf of Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor Rugby Club recently hosted one of the checkpoints for the Isle of Wight Randonnee, held on 5th May 2019.

The Wayfarers Cycle Touring Club carried out the marshalling for the 3,000 that passed through, many of which used the facilities and refreshments provided by Ventnor RFC.

As a result of which it was decided to make a donation of £250 to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Image: L to R: Steve Macey (V.P.), Kay Engelgardt (V.P.), Pat and Albie Knight (Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance), Roly Toombs (Clubhouse Manager), Chris Hill (player and Bar Manager). © Ventnor RFC Magazine