Cash from Randonnee refreshments presented to Air Ambulance

Over 3,000 cyclists passed through Ventnor Rugby club during the Randonnee and £250 was raised from refreshments.

VENTNOR Ventnor RFC cheque presentation to Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance 10/06/2019 following Isle of Wight RAndonnee 2019: L to R: Steve MACEY (VP), Kay ENGELGARDT (VP), Pat and Albie KNIGHT (Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance, Roly TOOMBS (Clubhouse Manager), Chris HILL (player and Bar Manager): Photo credit: Ventnor RFC Magazine

Ventnor Rugby Club recently hosted one of the checkpoints for the Isle of Wight Randonnee, held on 5th May 2019.

The Wayfarers Cycle Touring Club carried out the marshalling for the 3,000 that passed through, many of which used the facilities and refreshments provided by Ventnor RFC. 

As a result of which it was decided to make a donation of £250 to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Image: L to R: Steve Macey (V.P.), Kay Engelgardt (V.P.), Pat and Albie Knight (Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance), Roly Toombs (Clubhouse Manager), Chris Hill (player and Bar Manager). © Ventnor RFC Magazine

Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 9:07am

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Football, Rugby, Sports, Ventnor

