Celebrate International Women’s Day at the Wondering Womb Pub Quiz

Across the Isle of Wight today (Friday) girls and women will be celebrating the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day – Better for Balance: Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.

So what better way to join in the celebrations than with a Pub Quiz.

Head to the Exchange

Being held at the excellent Ventnor Exchange tonight (Friday) between 8pm-10pm, all women, non-binary and female identifying people are invited to gather for a Wondering Womb Pub Quiz.

Think you know your Kahlo from your Ginsburg? Your Atwood from your Greer? Time to put you to the test! Time to roll up your sleeves, whack on your headbands and punch your fist up high in this all female-focused pub quiz with a twist, of lime.

Supporting a fantastic cause

Organised by Mhairi MacCaulay from the Exchange, with the quiz being called by Harriet Oulds, all proceeds from the event will be heading to Child.org’s latest campaign, Team Mum!

Team Mum raises money for pregnant women’s support groups in rural Kenya, so by taking part in this quiz – you’re supporting your sisters on another continent.

Make a donation

Mhairi explains,

“Quiz team tickets for this event are free, however we’re asking that everyone make a donation on the night to Child.org’s Team Mum Appeal. “In Kenya, one in 26 babies don’t survive to see their first birthday and Child.org have a solution – support mums! Donations to Team Mum will be matched by the UK government, so if you give £10 on the night (enough to reach an isolated new mum and give her a pack of baby essentials), it’ll actually be worth £20!”

Teams of 2-6. £3 per person minimum suggested donation and there are prizes for the winning team.

See the Child.org Website for more details about the campaign.

Image: JOSHUA COLEMAN under CC BY 2.0