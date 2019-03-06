Celebrate International Women’s Day with Isle of Wight WASPI

Thanks to Di and Yvonne for sharing this news. Ed

To mark International Women’s Day, the Isle of Wight WASPI Supporters Group will be at the top of Union Street,Ryde from approx 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Come join us for a chat, to say hello, or find our more about Isle of Wight WASPI.

Find out more

If you can’t make on the say, find out more about the Island based WASPI group by visiting our Facebook page at or visit the main Website.