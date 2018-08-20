Celebrate last great landscape designer of 18th century with walk and exhibition

Vicky Basford from the Isle of Wight Gardens Trust shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

2018 is the bicentenary of the death of Humphry Repton, the last great landscape designer of the 18th century. A nationwide commemoration of this event is being promoted by the Gardens Trust – a national charity dedicated to the conservation of historic parks and gardens.

Celebrating Humphry Repton on Heritage Open Day

The Isle of Wight Gardens Trust, affiliated to the national organisation, has helped to conserve local parks and gardens since 1989 and is organising a Heritage Open Day event to celebrate Humphry Repton in association with Oakfield Primary School.

Repton laid out the grounds of St John’s House, Ryde from 1797. St John’s House is now part of Oakfield Primary School.

Our celebratory event includes a guided walk of the Appley and St John’s area and entrance to an exhibition of children’s work on Repton and the landscape of St John’s.

Guided Walk of the Appley and St John’s

Join us for a Guided Walk of the Appley and St John’s area 2pm to 3.30pm. Meet at Appley Park car park (grid ref: SZ606923). The walk will be led by expert members of the Isle of Wight Gardens Trust.

The 1.5 mile walk, on easy paths, will explore Repton’s work at St John’s and how the estate evolved into the 21st century and will finish at Oakfield Primary School. Booking for the walk is essential: telephone Vicky Basford on 01983 525860 or email vicky.basford@btinternet.com

See the exhibition

Or if you prefer you can just join us at Oakfield Primary School (grid ref: SZ603918) for a chance to look at the exhibition of the children’s work on Repton and the landscape of St John’s, a project that the Isle of Wight Gardens Trust and the school have worked on together. This part of the event starts at 3.30pm at the school.

NB there is no parking available at the school so please use the car park at Appley Park (see above) a short walk away. Entry to the exhibition is free – refreshments will be available for a small charge.

What are Heritage Open Days?

The Isle of Wight Gardens Trust is very pleased to be participating in Heritage Open Days for the first time.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, bringing together over 2,500 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers. Every year in September, places across the country throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

It’s a chance for people to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all FREE.

To find out more go to the Heritage Open Days Website.

Image: © Nick Kingsley of Landed Families

