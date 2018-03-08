Celebrate our Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes on International Women’s Day

Today (Thursday 8th March) on International Women’s Day 2018, people around the Globe will be celebrating women’s achievements throughout history.
The theme for this year is #PressForProgress.
Now, more than ever, there’s a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity. There’s a strong call to #PressforProgress motivating and uniting friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.
Inspirational women of the Island
Here on the Isle of Wight we have many living inspirational women, making a difference every day, but there have also been many outstanding women in the past too.
There are some fascinating stories, from speed freaks to suffragists – follow the links below to find out more about a few of them through the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes project:
- Isabella de Fortibus who represents the fierce independent Island spirit, doing things her own way, which still holds true today.
- Pioneering female Victorian photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron.
- Joe Carstairs, the openly gay, female powerboat racer who spent several years on the Isle of Wight in the 1920s.
- Blanche Coules Thornycroft was an engineer, mathematician and naval architect who was a great role model for girls on the Isle of Wight.
- Acclaimed author and suffragist, Mary Gleed Tuttiett.
- One of the founders of the CND Movement and celebrated archaeologist, Jacquetta Hawkes.
- Christabella Harriet Millgate, the 12 year old Lady Mayoress of Newport in 1911.
- Founder of the Island Disabled Action Group who was never recognised for her work, Anne Preston.
- Japanese geologist Tone Milne, was the wife of the celebrated Seismologist, John Milne, and an active supporter of husband’s research.
The first three are the subject of some outstanding artwork on display at Quay Arts until 24th March – it’s well worth the visit.
Share your female Hidden Hero
If you know of a woman who did remarkable things whilst on the Isle of Wight, do please share them with us.
It’s easy and quick to do over on the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Website
Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain
Amnesty International have today (Thursday) released their Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain to celebrate International Women’s Day.
It’s full of inspiring stories from across the UK of the power of women to fight for change within their communities.
The Isle of Wight features two nominations – IW Pride’s Yve White and Vix Lowthion from IW Green Party.
Vix says
“I was surprised and honoured to be nominated as part of this project. Amnesty International have been defending human rights and building a safer world for over 50 years. In this centenary year of the vote it is a perfect opportunity to look at how far we have come, and how there is still much work to be done to expose human rights abuses both globally and locally.
“I’m so pleased to stand with Yve who is such an inspiration in her pioneering work with IW Pride and the LGBT community. There are so many other strong island women who could also be on this list: brave women who challenge and fight for a better world day in and day out, encouraging each other to keep going, and making the Isle of Wight a fairer and more just place to live.”
See more of the nomninations on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.
Image: © Classic Boat Centre Trust
Thursday, 8th March, 2018 8:27am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g5H
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓