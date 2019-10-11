Celebrate Restart a Heart Day with free CPR training and defibrillator awareness training

Following the success of the IW NHS Trust Ambulance Training and Community Response Services (ATCoRS) Restart a Heart day last October, when over 1,000 people were trained in life saving skills, the team has already smashed their 1,500 target for this year.

Over the past few months Isle of Wight schools have been visited by their ‘CPR Guardian’, a skilled IW NHS Trust Ambulance Tutor from the ATCoRS team, who has provided free Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training sessions helping to make every Island child a lifesaver.

Nearly 3,000 children trained

Together the four Tutors, Helena, Duncan, Connel and Sally have trained a staggering 2,855 children.

Louise Walker, Head of the ATCoRS explains,

“We know only too well how important it is for people to learn lifesaving skills and it has been wonderful to give school children this opportunity. “To celebrate Restart a Heart Day this year we are offering the public free CPR training and defibrillator awareness sessions.”

Where and when

The ATCoRS team and their IW NHS Trust colleagues are holding open public sessions from 10am – 4.30pm at St Mary’s Hospital in the main hospital reception and outside the Full Circle Restaurant on 15th, 16th and 17th October.

