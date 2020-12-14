Celebrating 15 years of community allotments at Freshwater Court

It took years of hard work clearing and renovating both the main site and those further up on Court Road to bring all the allotments into full production and free use

The allotment after the work

Chris Jarman of Freshwater Court shares this report on the 15th anniversary of the community allotments. Ed

Last weekend saw a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the first allotment holders joining us here at Freshwater Court.

The site was overgrown and had suffered from decades of neglect and fly tipping.

Celebrating the community allotments

Celebrating the community allotments

A safe and healthy gardening community
The pleasure has come from seeing people and local groups enjoying the rewarding work of growing their own veg and building a safe and healthy gardening community.

Celebrating the community allotments

Throughout the afternoon we took the opportunity to celebrate (Covid safe of course) that milestone with some of those people and groups both past and present – and to look forward to supporting others in the future.

Truly precious to so many and a real life saver in difficult times.

The allotments before the work began
Where to start? 2004 wilderness. You can just make out a few landmarks.

The allotment before the work

Not forgetting the garage we discovered (no classic car inside), the rotten caravan (full of Methodist Bibles that should have been delivered in an African appeal) and plenty of bramble!

The allotments after the hard work
Much improved and productive again.

Fly tippers and their mess gone and thieves caught (successfully prosecuted thanks to CCTV), now a peaceful safe haven and cherished by the community.

1 Comment on "Celebrating 15 years of community allotments at Freshwater Court"

truth

Imagine if parcels of land were made free all over the Island for community use. Imagine if farmers were able to do this for local communities, if local communities were taught about making good quality compost, and about restoring soil health. People of Freshwater, thank you, you are very good people.

14, December 2020 8:47 am
