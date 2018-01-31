Take part in World-first SEND research on the Isle of Wight

Rachel shares this invitation to schools and colleges. Ed

I am currently in the process of completing a world first in research; investigating the benefits of growth mindset in students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Global research

The study is taking place on an international stage, involving over ten schools in different locations, and is an extension of an original piece of research conducted at Medina College by myself last year.

The study is investigating whether the belief that one can improve through practice (known as growth mindset) is as common in students with Special Educational Needs and Disability, as it is in students without additional needs (the opposite being the belief that one cannot improve one’s natural ability).

Techniques and interventions

Once this has been completed at an international level, the second phase of the research will be investigating techniques and interventions that can be applied to schools across the globe to improve student results, this is an entirely new piece of research and it is really exciting to be conducting it from my home on the Isle of Wight.

The work is being presented at an international conference of pedagogy in November.

Invitation to IW Schools

I would like to invite secondary schools and VI form institutions on the Isle of Wight to join this world first in research and to make a difference for some of our most vulnerable students.

I am contactable via my twitter feed (@rachabailey) or through Medina College.

