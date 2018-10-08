Change of speaker for tonight’s Cafe Scientifique

Tonight’s Cafe Scientifique talk (Monday) was due to be given by Colin Stevenson on the subject of crocodiles, but due to a family bereavement, his talk has been postponed until November.

Instead, Jeremy Lockwood, the Chair of the Friends of Dinosaur Isle, has stepped into the breach. He has carried out a great deal of research into the palaeobiology of dinosaurs.

For his talk tonight Jeremy will be exploring the elementary canal of Dinosaurs from mouth to anus and revealing not only their diets but also some of the diseases that afflicted them.

Hence title of talk “Dinosaurs and their Bowels”. Jeremy’s talks can be amusing as well as informative.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 8th October and starts at 7pm in the Regency Suite, Shanklin Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.