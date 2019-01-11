Change to ferry service to allow for essential maintenance work

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink is making temporary changes to its Lymington-Yarmouth service in March 2019 to allow the Yarmouth Harbour authority to carry out essential maintenance work on the operational cables on the Yarmouth boarding ramp (linkspan).

From Monday 18 March until Sunday 24 March 2019, Wightlink’s ferries will use the nearby concrete slipway and a portable boarding ramp barge for all embarkation and disembarkation. They will continue to carry cars and light vans/lorries as well as foot passengers, cyclists and motorcyclists.

All customers have been advised of the changes. Heavy lorries and coaches will be transferred to Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne route for the duration of the works. A temporary timetable will be in operation.

Yarmouth Harbour Master, Tim Adams, explains,

“This is regular maintenance to the linkspan that we carry out every five years. “We will be replacing 16 cables that help raise and lower the boarding ramp. We have worked closely with our colleagues at Wightlink in planning this essential work to minimise disruption to everyone who uses the ferries. “We are announcing this temporary change to our timetables in good time to inform customers of this scheduled maintenance work,” says Wightlink Operations Director Daryl Palmer. “We recognise the importance of Wightlink’s Lymington-Yarmouth route to our customers in the West Wight and are happy to work with the Harbour Commissioners to ensure their port facilities are in the best-possible condition.”

Later in 2019, there will be further work on the linkspan which will require similar amendments to Wightlink’s service between Lymington and Yarmouth. More details will be released later in the year.