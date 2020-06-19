Changes afoot for Ventnor Foodbank

From 1st July Ventnor Foodbank will become Ventnor Community Foodbank and will operate independently of the Isle of Wight Foodbank and the Trussell Trust.

Ventnor Community Foodbank will continue to be based at the Baptist Church in Pier Street and will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 12 noon.

Run by volunteers

Ventnor Community Foodbank will now be run by its volunteers with the full support of Ventnor Town Council, St Catherine’s Church and Ventnor Baptist Church.

The Community Foodbank will still offer food parcels to families and individuals experiencing food poverty – but will no longer require vouchers.

Your donations needed

Ventnor Community Foodbank will depend on the continued generosity of our community and will need donations of food and toiletries to keep going.

Please donate at the Baptist Church on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We hope to have donation points in place soon.

The Foodbank will be working in partnership with Babybox, a Ventnor-based project that for the last eighteen months has been providing baby food, nappies and other essentials for Island families.

Blackmore: Helping those facing the hardship of food poverty

Stewart Blackmore, Mayor of Ventnor said,

“It’s very important that Ventnor has a foodbank in the heart of our town and it’s great news that local volunteers and communities are supporting this new Community Foodbank. “The Town Council wholeheartedly supports this project – helping those in our town facing the hardship of food poverty.”

For more information about Ventnor Community Foodbank –please contact Suzie Metcalfe on 07879270929 or [email protected]

News shared by Tony on behalf of Ventnor Town Council. Ed

Image: birminghamnewsroom under CC BY 2.0