Charities invited to hotel clearance today (Thursday)

John from the Carl Lauren Group, who are part of Care in the Community, has been in touch with an offer today for Isle of Wight charities.

Care in the Community are the new owners of the Ocean Hotel, Sandown and is offering items from the clearance of the hotel to any local charities, needy or homeless.

John says anyone can pop down until 4pm today (Thursday) to look at the items.

All things hotel-related are also for sale to the general public.

Head to 38-40 High Street, Sandown PO36 8AB to view items today.

