Charity champ seeks cyclists for Brain Tumour Research Randonnee event

A champion fundraiser is recruiting cyclists to join him in an event which will raise money to help find a cure for brain tumours.

The Brain Tumour Research Randonnee will see dozens of cyclists pedal around the Isle of Wight with the aim of raising enough money to fund a day of world-class research into the disease.

Second year for event

Now in its second year, the event is being organised by Simon Tier from Fareham who has been a tireless support of the charity following the diagnosis and loss of a close friend to the disease.

The charity funds a network of Centres of Excellence including one at the University of Portsmouth where scientists are focused on improving treatments for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure.

Devastating disease

Brain tumours kill more adults and children under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

The event, which takes place over Saturday and Sunday 15th and 17th July, has some 20 riders already signed up and others are welcome to join.

Welcome new faces

Simon, who has raised more than £25,000 for the charity, said:

“We are keen to welcome new faces and old to this year’s event. It will be a great two days of cycling taking in the wonderful sights of the Isle of Wight and, of course, raising money for this vital cause. “There are three route options to ensure all distance and difficulty options are catered for. The full route which we will cycle on Sunday covers approximately 68 miles and around 4,000ft of climbing. There is also an ultra route for the more advanced which will see riders going both clockwise and anti-clockwise around the Island taking in around 140 miles and 8,000ft of climbing. “For the less experienced we also have a half route so there really is something for people of all abilities.”

Simon has been involved in numerous events and, in March, he cycled 187 miles around Kerala in India with celebrities including Denise Van Outen.

The event raised thousands for the charity in memory of Denise’s friend and fitness editor of The Sun Nicki Waterman who passed away from a brain tumour last year.

The most incredible supporter

Brain Tumour Research Community Fundraiser Tim Green praised Simon for his ongoing commitment to raise funds. He said:

“Simon has been the most incredible supporter of our charity and is a champion fundraiser. His aim is for this event to raise a total of £2,740 which is the sum it costs to fund a day of research. “We wish him and all those taking part well and thank everyone who gets involved.”

In return for a £25 registration fee, riders can join the team and will be fed at stations and receive finisher’s medal. Those going on to raise £200 or more will receive a Brain Tumour Research cycling top.

To make a donation or join the team please go to the Just Giving Website.