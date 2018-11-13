Charity event: Drum and Bass versus Cancer Round Two

All takings on the door will go to Macmillan Cancer Support at this Drum and Bass event that will offer something for original 90s ravers and the new generation.

shufflah from his facebook page

Last time they raised over £800 for Macmillan Cancer Support, so the organisers of charity event, Drum and Bass Rave Against Cancer, are returning for Round Two.

Get set for the Marine Bar to be kitted out with lasers, lights, smoke machines and a weighty sound system in order to to turn it into a fully fledged micro nightclub for one night only.

Local D&B talent
Lineup is comprised of local D&B talent, playing sounds both from the early days and the cutting edge of the genre.

DJs include Mista Weaver, Quest, Shufflah, Eddie C, Gully Rollers Commission, LJ, Pagey, Turbos and Leeroy.

MCs for the night will be TK, Shocker, Kaosify and AK18.

A night out that can make a difference
There’ll be something for the original 90s ravers and the new generation.

It’s a night out that can make a real difference and organisers are proud to be raising money for a charity that is on the front line of the fight against cancer.

Where and when
Marine Bar, Ryde Esplanade, 30th November from 9pm-2am. 18+.

£5 door entry all takings to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tuesday, 13th November, 2018 8:25am

By

