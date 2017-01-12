Charity invites Islanders to climb the roof of the O2 (Millennium Dome)

Adrian shares details of this great fundraising opportunity. Ed

The Roll Out the Barrel (RoTB) Trust has rented the O2 roof exclusively for one day next month.

On 23rd February 2017, Islanders are invited to climb over the O2 (Millennium Dome) to raise funds for Isle of Wight charity, The RoTB Trust, which helps women and children in developing countries collect clean water to drink and cook with.

Funds raised will also go towards the ‘End Polio Campaign’ organised by Rotary Clubs.

Two billion people have no easy access to water

CEO Adrian Brewer stressed that water is the scarcest commodity on the Earth per capita and so many people just do not get enough, one billion in fact and twice as many, two billion have no easy access.

Adrian said,

“People are going thirsty around the world with the inevitable consequences. Saving water here does not help them there, it is about finding new sources of water which is safe to drink. “So many children drink water from swamps causing disease and even death.”

Third climb

This is the third time The Roll Out the Barrel Trust, supported by Rotarians, has taken a group over the Dome. Over £60,000 has been raised for charity doing so.

Adrian finished by saying,

“Climbing the Dome (O2) is a challenge worth attempting and I am inviting Islanders on this great and memorable day out.”

