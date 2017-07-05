Don’t miss out on the charity art raffle for Medina House School

Kirsten share details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

We’re half-way to reaching our fundraising target and it’s just under two weeks until the winners of the art raffle are announced on Thursday 13th July at an event hosted by The Cow Co. Restaurant at Tapnell Farm.

As an extra special bonus on the night, we’ll be auctioning off an art print from popular local artist Charlotte Hodge Thomas.

The print titled, Fort Walk, depicts the annual walk at low tide from Bembridge and St Helens. The print is number 33 from a limited edition of just 50 and it is mounted in a natural, hard wood frame.

Enter the raffle

All art that can be won by entering the raffle is on display at The Cow Co Restaurant from now until the 13th July.

Entry is from just £1 and all proceeds from the art raffle and auction will be donated to Medina House School to provide children with six months of Nordoff-Robins Music Therapy sessions.

If you’d like to come along on Thursday 13th for the raffle, auction and live music from The Jim Thorne Trio, book a table online today by visiting the Website.

Read more and help our efforts by visiting the Medina House School JustGiving page and the Cow Co charity art raffle night.

Image: © Charlotte Hodge Thomas

