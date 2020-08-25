Charles Dimmick’s Fantastic Flower Market to be celebrated this Bank Holiday in Ryde

For the past couple of months, the Isle of Wight’s young people have been working hard on the arts and horticulture project (see @hazproject2020 on Instagram) with Isle of Wight artists, Teresa Grimaldi and Sarah Vardy.

They’ve been making artworks and merchandise for ‘Charles Dimmick’s Fantastic Flower Market’ which takes place this coming Monday (31st August).

There will be lots of things to buy: badges, cloth bags, seed bombs, cards, and plants.

Where and when

The event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday between 10am and 4pm at the Anthony Minghella Tribute Square (on the junction of the High Street and John Street).

Do pop along and show them your support.

All proceeds will go towards equipment for Network Ryde’s young people’s new allotment plot.

Find out more about the High Street Heritage Action Zone fund.