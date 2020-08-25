Cash boost from Government for school transport: Here’s how Isle of Wight council say they’ll spend it

Earlier this month (August) the education minister, Gavin Williamson, announced that more than £40m was being provided this autumn to local transport authorities to create extra capacity and allow more students to use alternatives to public transport, while social distancing measures remain in place.

Given the recent news about Isle of Wight council scrapping a number of school bus routes, forcing pupils onto public buses, News OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council how they would be accessing and using the extra funding for home to school transport.

IWC: Money will support both school age and college students

An Isle of Wight spokesperson replied,

“The Government’s has identified a £40m fund to support delivering on the national priority for all children and young people to return to full-time education in September. “A share of this has been received by the Isle of Wight Council. The money will support both school age and college students. “IWC are working with Southern Vectis to ensure that the capacity of public buses can meet demand for those travelling for education and other public transport users. “Other schemes to support children eligible for local authority funded transport support are also being considered.”

Will the money help reinstate scrapped routes?

News OnTheWight asked whether this would support those children whose buses had been scraped by the council such as those in South Wight or West Wight.

It’s been 11 days and despite chasing for a response, Hampshire Children’s Services have still not responded.

Southern Vectis have announced ‘some’ new routes to address the issue, but many school children will be forced to travel on public buses, or take a number of buses just to get to school.

We’ll update you once we receive a reply.

Image: Go Simple Tax under CC BY 2.0