Islanders report increase in TV Licensing scam emails: Here’s what to look out for

News OnTheWight has received reports from several readers of people being targeted by fraudsters who pose as TV Licensing (the body responsible for collecting the Licence fee) and email claiming your TV licence is about to expire.

The official TV Licensing body have released a very helpful guide on what to look out for, and what to do, if you believe you’ve been targeted.

Received a scam email (and not given any details)?

It’s important to forward any suspicious emails to [email protected] and they will investigated.

If the email links to a scam Website it will be taken down or blocked.

Check the email address

Scammers often hide the true email address they’re using. On your device, select the sender’s name (or email address) to show the actual email address.

TV Licensing include the name and/or part of your postcode in their emails. Many scams simply use your email address or say ‘Dear Customer’.

The official body sends emails from [email protected] (or [email protected]).

What do scam emails say – or ask you to do?

Scam emails often tell you that you need to make an urgent payment. TV Licensing only email customers about payments if they have missed one. You can sign in to your account to check.

They often say you can get a refund or a cheaper licence. TV Licensing will never do this unless you have contacted them about a refund and they are replying to you.

Fake licence number

Scam emails may show a fake licence number. Your licence number is on letters TV Licensing send you, or search your email inbox for emails from ‘[email protected]’ (or ‘[email protected]’).

TV Licensing have loads more really helpful information on their Website, so do take a look if you think you have been affected. They also have information about text to telephone call scams.

Thanks to Dave Ford and other readers for getting in touch about the scam.