Cheap Isle of Wight rail tickets to London are no more

Since Stagecoach lost the South Western franchise, they’ve no longer been able to offer the mega-cheap tickets on the Southampton or Portsmouth to London route.

megatrain signs

Cheap train fares to London from the Isle of Wight could now be a thing of the past.

Megatrain, which was run by former Southern Western franchise, Stagecoach, is no longer able to offer their cheap fares service between Portsmouth or Southampton and London Waterloo.

As readers will remember, Stagecoach lost the franchise earlier this year and the service was handed over in August to First MTR South Western Trains.

First piloted on South West Trains
South West Trains was Stagecoach’s very first franchise, and where they originally piloted Megatrain.

The London Waterloo service to both Portsmouth to Southampton had designated areas for Megatrain customers on the standard timetabled services.

Alas this is no more – unless you happen to be using the service by East Midlands Trains, where you can still book Megatrain tickets.

