The Island’s NHS 111 service is asking Islanders to think ahead and check they have everything they need ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend as calls to NHS 111 are expected to reach peak levels.

‘Time to shake’ is a helpful reminder for everyone who takes medication on a regular basis to check their supply now and make sure they have enough to last the 3 day weekend.

1,200 calls over three days

On average the NHS 111 service based at St Mary’s Hospital takes over 2,000 calls a week, but on a Bank Holiday weekend the service can receive 1,200 calls over the three days alone and requests for repeat prescriptions is one of the top four reasons for calling NHS 111 along with bites and stings and hay fever symptoms. Most of these calls could be treated at home with over the counter remedies.

Check your medication now to avoid the risk of running out over the holiday weekend is the message from the NHS 111 Team in a bid to reduce calls to the service which could be avoided.

Haward: Incredibly high number of calls

Lee Haward, IW Ambulance Service Delivery Manager for NHS 111 said,

“Calls to 111 are incredibly high at the moment, we are non-stop and as we approach the Bank Holiday weekend we know they are only going to continue to climb. “Anyone who takes regular medication such as an inhaler, medicine or tablets are asked to check their supplies now, give them a shake and order any medication they think they need rather than waiting until they run short and having to call NHS 111 at one of the busiest times of the year. “Reducing the number of calls for things like repeat prescriptions and minor conditions will really help us in being able to focus on caring for those most in need.”

111 Website and pharmacies a great first option

If you find yourself in need of minor medical treatment or advice, 111.nhs.uk and pharmacies are a great first option for quick, helpful advice. Your pharmacist can recommend over-the-counter treatments or direct you to a more suitable clinical professional if necessary.

Many pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday Monday but opening hours can change so it’s best to call the pharmacy ahead of making your journey.

As well as visiting a pharmacy, you can visit 111.nhs.uk to get a referral to a local pharmacy and pick up an emergency supply of repeat prescription.

Call 999 in a medical emergency. This is when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

Image: Olga DeLawrence under CC BY 2.0