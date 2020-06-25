Cheers! Two Isle of Wight pubs feature in prestigious guide, Real Heritage Pubs of the South East

As well as the two Isle of Wight pubs making it into this prestigious heritage guide, the history of past breweries is also included

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

woman raising pint glass in pib

Two pubs on the Isle of Wight have been included in the prestigious guide, Real Heritage Pubs of the South East, published by the Campaign for Real Ale.  

CAMRA say the Isle of Wight pubs recognised are:  

  • Bonchurch Inn in Bonchurch, a two-room pub that has the best-preserved interior on the Island 
  • Volunteer in Ventnor, a late Victorian terraced pub with a traditional layout of two small rooms and former off-sales in between, with original access off an outside corridor 

Mew’s of Newport
The guide also includes a section on the past breweries of the Isle of Wight, highlighting Mew’s of Newport which even built boats to ship their ale to the mainland. 

Editor and historic pubs expert, Geoff Brandwood, said,

“As a period of great uncertainty for the nation’s pubs hopefully comes to a close, it’s a real delight to release the final instalment of the Real Heritage Pub guide series. 

“This guide highlights the best-preserved pubs across the South East region, allowing you experience pub history even if you’re unable to visit them in person right now. It also champions the need to celebrate, understand and protect the genuine pub heritage we have left, and revenue raised from the title goes back into CAMRA campaigning.” 

In the guide pubs are arranged by county, with every listing providing special features and the address, contact details and information about the availability of real ale, real cider and food.

To find out more visit the CAMRA Shop.

Image: artembali under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 25th June, 2020 8:16am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nKI

Filed under: Bonchurch, Featured, Isle of Wight News, South Wight, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...