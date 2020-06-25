Cheers! Two Isle of Wight pubs feature in prestigious guide, Real Heritage Pubs of the South East

Two pubs on the Isle of Wight have been included in the prestigious guide, Real Heritage Pubs of the South East, published by the Campaign for Real Ale.

CAMRA say the Isle of Wight pubs recognised are:

Bonchurch Inn in Bonchurch , a two-room pub that has the best-preserved interior on the Island

, a two-room pub that has the best-preserved interior on the Island Volunteer in Ventnor, a late Victorian terraced pub with a traditional layout of two small rooms and former off-sales in between, with original access off an outside corridor

Mew’s of Newport

The guide also includes a section on the past breweries of the Isle of Wight, highlighting Mew’s of Newport which even built boats to ship their ale to the mainland.

Editor and historic pubs expert, Geoff Brandwood, said,

“As a period of great uncertainty for the nation’s pubs hopefully comes to a close, it’s a real delight to release the final instalment of the Real Heritage Pub guide series. “This guide highlights the best-preserved pubs across the South East region, allowing you experience pub history even if you’re unable to visit them in person right now. It also champions the need to celebrate, understand and protect the genuine pub heritage we have left, and revenue raised from the title goes back into CAMRA campaigning.”

In the guide pubs are arranged by county, with every listing providing special features and the address, contact details and information about the availability of real ale, real cider and food.

To find out more visit the CAMRA Shop.

Image: artembali under CC BY 2.0