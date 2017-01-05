Cheetah Marine could lose valuable contract to clear Ventnor Haven

Cheetah Marine could lose their valuable contract with the Isle of Wight council for the removal of seaweed from Ventnor Haven, which runs until the end of March 2017.
Officers of the Isle of Wight council have commissioned an engineering assessment to explore ways to reduce the considerable expense of clearing seaweed from the Haven every year.
Almost half a million pounds in five years
According to Isle of Wight Council (IWC) Spending Data, Cheetah Marine has, since 2010, received over half a million pounds for harbour master duties, as well as removal of seaweed from the Haven.
The IWC now carry out the harbour master duties, with Cheetah Marine just being responsible for removing seaweed and where possible, ensure the Council’s compliance with environmental legislation (more on this below).
The Haven: A great asset to Ventnor
The Haven itself brings a lot to Ventnor – not only providing local employment, but also many visitors to the town who are keen make their pilgrimage to purchase the freshly-landed fish available from Ventnor Haven Fishery.
Other options being investigated
The cost of the seaweed being removed by Cheetah Marine from the Haven is £72,580 per annum.
With cuts to funding from the Government, IWC Officers say this figure is no longer sustainable they have commissioned engineers, Royal Haskoning, to “investigate options to prevent or reduce the macroalgae entering the Haven”.
It’s hoped an engineering solution can be created to mitigate ongoing removal costs.
Subsidised to the tune of £112,000
The Haven’s latest Annual Accounts reveal its turnover reduced from £22,000 in 2014-15 to just £19,000 in 2105-16.
The costs, expenses and depreciation totalled £131,000, meaning the Haven is run at a net loss of £112,000 – which has been covered by the Isle of Wight council.
With the current seaweed removal arrangements costing over half of the yearly operating costs for the Haven, it’s hardly surprisingly that the council is looking to find other methods to reduce them.
Remove the stink
For many years, no one would accept responsibility for the removal of the seaweed. Back in 2010, the then-Ventnor County councillor, Chris Welsford, worked hard to find a solution to remove the ‘stink’ from the Haven – finding the Isle of Wight council responsible.
Concerns about the running costs of the Haven have been raised many times over the past years. The Annual Accounts now indicate that this issue is finally being addressed by the council.
Operating without a licence?
Near the foot of the report, Alex Minns, Head of Commercial Services, explains that the council should have had a licence in place to deposit the seaweed over the harbour wall back into the sea.
This has subsequently been granted by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) for a ten year period.
The detail
The detail can be read in full in the paper below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.
Image: ronsaunders47 under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 5th January, 2017 6:44pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eSD
Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, South Wight, Ventnor
.
CB500
5.Jan.2017 7:18pm
Brick it up. Not enough people are drawn to town by it to justify any form of subsidy. My guess is it will be sold for a quid to the council’s ‘ preferred bidder ‘ as per usual. Pimms all round!
Richard orchard
5.Jan.2017 9:37pm
Better call in the consultants
richardshanklinite
5.Jan.2017 11:32pm
Trust this is not the same engineers that designed it in the first place and presume the council will be able to find some large sum of funds to rectify the problem.
davee
6.Jan.2017 8:25am
Ventnor wanted it. Ventnor got it. Ventnor should maintain it.
NOT the council tax payer!
m coakley
6.Jan.2017 9:17am
The same engineers, Royal Haskoning DHV were responsible for boxes of desk based computer modelling costing £600,000in support of a project which is costing the council millions overall in support of another wight elephant. Quite why the Council should be awarding contracts to foreign engineering firms – on second thoughts…
Ironic that the same Greg Clark who, as SS for Communities snubbed a Council submission for increased funding, is now the SS for (amongst other things) Energy and responsible now for subsidies to the RHDHV/Council project. Perhaps he will look on this more kindly – or not.
ontheleft
6.Jan.2017 10:27am
The picture at the head of the article must be an old one. At that time there was a reasonable local fishing fleet but the four main boats in that picture have now all gone.
Julie
6.Jan.2017 11:52am
This is Not a Tourist attraction .
This exists primarily for the benefit of Two local businesses
These businesses pay a peppercorn rent as born out by the accounts.
Yet they also are the primary beneficiaries.The Haven fishery and The Boat builder .
You cannot properly use this harbour (although it is supposedly a public slipway) for the various fishing boats and there employees cars blocking this most of the time.
They have also turned turned this lovely fishery into a fast food takeaway which is a nightmare in the summer months
Withdraw all the subsidies and increase the rents accordingly
Margaret
6.Jan.2017 12:10pm
Whilst I am totally against Cheetah Marine having use of the public land for their private business, there are a couple of points in your comment about the harbour that need addressing.
Firstly I wouldn’t call £12,000pa a peppercorn rent (have you looked at the accounts?)
Secondly do you consider the fish and chip takeaway a nightmare? I walk past it most days in the summer and have seen it attracts visitors and provides a very good quality service.
Visitors coming to a seaside town want to eat fish and chips by the sea. I can’t see what you would have against them unless you were a rival with sour grapes.
Paul K
6.Jan.2017 2:12pm
Out of genuine interest could someone enlighten me as to how the seaweed is actually cleared each time…I have no idea – Does a small boat with dredging gear go up and down clearing the seaweed whether it be floating or on the bed of the haven (the seaweed I mean, not the boat)..?….. Or is it two men with rakes and buckets at low tides..? I’d just like to know (retrospectively) where £72,000- of council tax payers money has actually been going each year. Thank you.
Richard W
6.Jan.2017 3:02pm
Paul – I think you will find that they suck it up and pump it back over the harbour wall using a very powerful motor – literally. I am no expert though, so there could be more to it!
richardshanklinite
6.Jan.2017 11:08pm
Interesting to see the value or cost of Ventnor operation is £2,452,000 whereas if you look at Newport value at £1,111,000 see:
https://www.iwight.com/azservices/documents/1353-Newport-Harbour-Annual-Report-and-Accounts-post-assurance-review-version-with-opinion.pdf
I would think someone needs to play with some figures here and seriously think should Ventnor be sold (if any purchaser can be found might be similar to the failed sale of the Ryde marina site.
electrickery
7.Jan.2017 11:48am
Is there any connection between the prolific weed growth and the amount of fish detritus washed into the harbour by the commercial operators?
The harbour could be a major attraction, being situated not unlike some Cornish ports. At the moment it’s treated as the private preserve of the fishing operators and policed by Cheetah – nobody else gets a look-in. If IWC (us) is to support the operation, it must be much more accessible.