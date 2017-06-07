Children from Chernobyl enjoy respite on the Isle of Wight

Karen shares this latest news. Ed

A group of children from Chernobyl had a surprise ending to a recuperative holiday to the Isle of Wight thanks to Wightlink Ferries.

The group of six children aged between nine and eleven were treated to a Bridge visit aboard Wightlink’s St Cecilia at the end of a three week break on the Island organised by the charity, Island Hosts.

Lovely way to round off enjoyable break

They were shown how the car ferry operates and even got the opportunity – under close supervision of the Master, Captain Clive Boorman – to hold the ship’s steering wheel.

Paul Smith, founder of Island Hosts, says,

“It was a lovely way for the group to round off a very enjoyable break on the Island and we are really grateful for Wightlink for arranging the treat as well as providing free ferry travel.”

Supporting the children’s trip

Wightlink is part of a network of local organisations and individuals which combine each year to make it possible for Island Hosts to arrange recuperative breaks to the Island for youngsters from the Chernobyl area of Ukraine.

Paul explains,

“It’s been found that spending several weeks away from their contaminated home environment greatly decreases the amount of radioactivity within their bodies and allows their immune system to strengthen, prior to the onset of puberty when cancers tend to strike.”

Other supporters

He adds:

“Island Hosts raise the £500 it costs to bring each child to the Island through a series of events each year and rely on the tremendous generosity of Island people and businesses to continue its work. “But it is a real team effort. Besides Wightlink, the Isle of Wight College lend us a minibus for airport transfers, many Island attractions allow us free entry and our wonderful host families provide free board and accommodation and transport children to the daily outings across the island as well as providing clothes as many children arrive with little as their parents cannot afford a change of attire.”

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“We are delighted to support Island Hosts and we hope the Bridge visit will give the young people another special memory of their visit to the Island.”

Image: Paul Smith from Island Hosts and Captain Clive Boorman with the Chernobyl visitors