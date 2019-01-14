Children in tears as punches thrown by parents in youth football match

What can only be described as a ‘punch up’ broke out on the football stands during a youth match on the Isle of Wight on Sunday afternoon.

The Hampshire Cup match between Newport IOW Under 16s and Paulsgrove Youth FC was postponed for 15 minutes about an hour into the game, after a Paulsgrove Under 16s player was sent off with a red card for ‘hurling abusive language’ at the referee.

Parents joined in with punches

It’s reported that the player then threw a road cone at spectators in the stand and following some jeering from spectators, he then went into the stand and started throwing punches.

What was surprising to onlookers (which included young children) was that parents from the away team joined in.

Sullivan: “Never see anything like this”

The assistant manager of Newport Under 16s, Stuart Sullivan, explained what happened,

“After a few jeers from the spectators, the player then went into the stand, closely followed by Paulsgrove supporters and all hell broke out, with their player and parents swinging punches at our spectators. “I am nearly 50. I have been playing football since I was nine and I have never see anything like this. “Parents from the Paulsgrove side followed him into the stand and, rather than pulling him back, they joined in themselves, throwing punches. “The referee rushed over and was then assaulted by a Paulsgove parent — scenes like these should never have to be witnessed at a football match. “Among our supporters in the stands were young children who were in tears. “It was also found that some damage had been done to the away changing room when Paulsgrove left the premises — tiles smashed off the walls and a door punched.”

Paulsgrove FC (just north west of Cosham) mention their team losing the game on Sunday to Newport on their Facebook Page, but there’s no reference to the trouble that broke out.

Source: IWCP

Image: Nomadic Lass under CC BY 2.0