Cineworld confirm all their theatres will be mothballed over winter

Staff at the cinemas across the country will be offered redundancy in the hope of rejoining Cineworld with it reopens next year

empty seats at cineworld

Cineworld have confirmed this morning (Monday) that all 127 cinemas across the country – including the Isle of Wight – will close from 8th October.

The company say that without major new titles – such as the twice-delayed latest Bond film – they aren’t able to attract as many people out of their homes as they’d like.

Redundancy for staff
The cinemas will be mothballed, with the aim of reopening next year.

Staff are reported as being asked to accept redundancy in the hope of rejoining Cineworld when it reopens next year.

Source: BBC Radio 4 Today programme
Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 5th October, 2020 7:34am

