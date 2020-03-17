Cineworld Newport closes tomorrow ‘until further notice’

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement last night advising citizens to limit social contact and avoid pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, Cineworld have announced they will be closing their 100 cinemas across the country ‘until further notice’.

The decision was made in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and recent UK government advice, “which the company has been carefully monitoring and following”.

The closures, which includes the Newport cinema on Coppins Bridge, take place across the UK from Wednesday 18th March (17th in Ireland).

Some people in the local community have said a number of staff at the cinema are on zero hours contracts.

CEO: Committed to providing safe and healthy environments

Cineworld Group chief executive Mooky Greidinger said:

“At Cineworld and Picturehouse we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and have therefore made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in UK and Ireland until further notice. “We deeply value our cinema-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving everyone again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

OnTheWight hasn’t been able to get through to Ryde Commodore to find out what they are planning.

Thanks to Dennis for the heads up.

Image: rjtnib under CC BY 2.0