Cllr Michael Lilley shares this latest news from his ward of Ryde East. Ed

Ryde East Ward in Ryde could be called ‘development alley’, with over 1,000 new homes with planning permission, other schemes in the pipeline and an employment and business development site.

Ryde East residents in partnership with Ryde East Green Councillor, Michael Lilley, have decided to hold monthly meetings where they invite developers, council officers and agencies such as Island Roads to come and talk to them about the development issues in the Ward.

Ryde East Citizens’ Panel

Cllr Lilley states:

“My monthly ward meetings involved local residents concerns about the large number of houses being built in the area but other than information when planning applications were made, felt they were kept in the dark. “Council officers felt they did not have a role in post decisions and it was up to local people to make their own links with developers. I have challenged this view and feel that IW Council has an important role in building bridges with communities and developers. “The first Ryde East Citizens’ Panel was attended by 31 local residents and proved really good humoured and informative.”

First meeting a success

The first meeting was held on Thursday 4th January at St. John’s Church Hall, High Park Road and focused on the IW Council’s vision and plans for Nicolson Road Site, land next to Nicolson Industrial Estate off Great Preston Road, in Ryde.

Assistant Director of Regeneration at Isle of Wight Council, Reneira O’Donnell, presented Council plans and vision for the current site and answered local residents’ questions.

Engagement at early stage

Jenny Wade, local Ryde East resident states:

“This was an excellent forum for local residents to question and discuss with someone involved in a forthcoming planning application in their own ward, concerns before it gets too far up the planning chain. “If it means all parties (local residents, developers and planning officers) engage with each other at a very early stage then I feel this should be the way forward. “It’s the first time it has happened but I very much hope to see many more of these meetings rolled out across the whole Island.”

Chris Nicholson, another resident, commented on Reneira’s presentation:

“I did think she listened and answered everything that she could within reason. “The fact that she took notes of questions she couldn’t answer with a promise to find the answer if she could was not only good, but very professional, bearing in mind this project is still in its early stages.”

Date of next meeting

Everyone thanked Mrs O’Donnell for attending and it was announced that the next Ryde East Panel meeting would be on 1st February at 7pm.

It would focus on Pennyfeathers Development and on 1st March (7pm) the meeting would focus on Westridge Farm/Hope Road development.

Improved communication needed

Councillor Lilley concludes:

“Developers have to undertake consultation on large scale developments with local residents and town and parish councils, but after planning permissions are granted, often do not speak further to local people. “I want to see an improved communication between developers and local residents so that there is a more consensus on these developments and how they go forward. “Ryde East Residents’ Panel is a message to developers to come and talk”

Image: pedrosimoes7 under CC BY 2.0