CLA Isle of Wight debate asks, ‘Can we farm profitably in harmony with nature?’

CLA South East is kicking 2020 off with a free debate on the Isle of Wight, exploring whether farming can be both financially and environmentally sustainable.

It will be held on 29th January, from 6pm to 8.30pm at The Garlic Farm, supported by BCM.

The evening has a theme of ‘Food versus the environment: Can we farm profitably in harmony with nature?’, examining the challenges farmers and landowners face in balancing food production with environmental considerations.

Farming and agriculture are bedrock of rural economy

CLA South East represents farmers, landowners and rural businesses across the Isle of Wight.

Regional Director, Michael Valenzia, said,

“Farming and agriculture are the bedrock of the rural economy on the island, and they address some of the big challenges facing us such as feeding a growing population, tackling climate change and restoring the natural environment. “With the proposed Agriculture and Environment Bills currently delayed, what should farmers be doing to plan for the future? How will any post-Brexit trade deals affect our food and the environment, and how can our world-leading welfare standards be protected? “These questions and more will be covered during the debate, and we look forward to what will be a very interesting evening.”

On the panel

The speaker panel is Harry Greenfield, Senior Land Use Policy Adviser at the CLA; Jamie Marsh, reserves manager at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust; Vix Lowthion of the Green Party; and Nick Shorter, CLA member from Velcourt.

The chair is James Attrill, President of the CLA Isle of Wight Branch.

Book your free ticket

The evening will conclude with a drinks reception and canapes.

It is free to attend with donations to the CLA Charitable Trust (charity number: 280264). All places must be booked in advance via the Website.

Information shared by Michael on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association. Ed

Image: jake gard under CC BY 2.0