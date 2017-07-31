CLA welcomes new farm productivity and broadband grant schemes

Helen shares this latest news on behalf of the Country Land and Business Association. Ed

The CLA has welcomed the Government’s announcement of a new wave of pre-Brexit grant schemes to help rural areas get connected to superfast broadband and to help farmers invest in new equipment.

The schemes are funded from money allocated to rural economic development under the Common Agricultural Policy and will be made available for grant applications administered by the Rural Payments Agency.

The right thing at the right time

CLA South East Regional Director Robin Edwards said:

“These grants are the right thing at the right time. With Brexit around the corner, businesses need to be thinking about ways to make investments that will help them to harness opportunities in a changing market. “For some, especially in farming, upgrading equipment and processes to drive efficiency, reduce costs and increase standards will be the key. For others, the opportunity to diversify and add new income to the business will be vital. “However, businesses must be made aware of the opportunities available to them and ensure there is sufficient time and guidance in how to navigate the application process. A number of well-intentioned grant schemes have not had the desired effect because of weaknesses in how they are promoted and delivered. The CLA has a big role to play in helping businesses with this.”

An expensive and complex task

On the broadband fund, Robin Edwards commented:

“Getting superfast connections to our most remote communities is a vitally important but expensive and complex task. “Targeted support will help with this but the key is to mobilise communities which could benefit from this to work together to enable the best possible connections.”

Image: Gavin St. Ours under CC BY 2.0