Clap for our Carers: Join in national applause for NHS staff and share your videos

At 8pm tonight (Thursday) people around the nation will be heading out onto their balconys, into their gardens or standing at their windows to join in the ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign.

The campaign is asking for as many people as possible to join in a round of applause to thank all doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other NHS staff working putting their lives on the line to help those affected by Coronavirus.

Share your videos and photos

If you live on a busy street where your neighbours are expected to come out into their gardens or onto the pavement to join in the applause (practising social distancing, of course) send in your videos or photos and we can add them to a gallery.

Over 500,000 Brits volunteer to help NHS

Over half a million people in the UK have volunteered to help the NHS in its fight against Coronavirus, double the government’s recruitment target.

Volunteers will take on tasks like collecting shopping, medicine or other supplies for those self-isolating, providing patient transport and phoning those in self-isolation regularly. Another task would also potentially be delivering medicines to pharmacies or transporting medical equipment between NHS services and sites.

If you want to volunteer sign up via the Good Sam App, but in the meantime, don’t forget to join in tonight.

Image: mwichary under CC BY 2.0