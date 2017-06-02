Classic Isle returns to the Isle of Wight – new venue, new format and renewed vigour

Classic Isle are back in 2017 with a new venue, a new format and renewed vigour for what promises to be a festival to remember on 8th and 9th July.

We are privileged to be operating from the glorious Barton Manor in Whippingham for 2017. This provides us with a new and intimate setting in the expansive grounds, with a secluded lake as a centrepiece and one of England’s finest Jacobean Mansion houses as the backdrop to an intimate and exclusive Classical Music Festival.

World-class musicians

Classic Isle prides itself on providing world-class musicians and local talented prodigies performing on a single stage.

Numbers are again strictly limited due to the nature of the event, so pre-purchase of tickets is essential, as no entry will be allowed on the day without a ticket.

VIP marquees will feature again this year with the benefit of access to a very special Pimms and Champagne bar set in the seclusion of the secret garden plus the usual comfy sofas and waitress service.

A glass of Prosecco and finger buffet awaits you to settle you in for the evening plus a superb choice of individual Hampers are available at just £10 per head.

Bring a hamper and a rug

Lawn tickets have remained at a very reasonable £35 for this year which allows you to bring a hamper and rug or chair and sit on the lawn nestled directly in front of the stage.

There’s also unrestricted access to the expansive grounds of Barton, which is not usually open to the public.

The format for this year will remain as a programme of hourly performances with a heady mix of orchestral and individual artistes from every genre of Classical Music with the festival opening at 4pm and closing at 10pm.

Quality catering and extensive bar facilities will be provided as usual.

Book now

For more information head over to the Classic Isle Website, where you can also book tickets, or email info@classicisle.com.

Images: © Sienna Anderson

