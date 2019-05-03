Climate change campaigners to take to the streets of Newport

Extinction Rebellion will bring their peaceful protest against the climate crisis back to the streets of Newport this Saturday, 4th May.

This will be the third large rally and march to take place on the Isle of Wight, and will have a focus on ‘Women and Children First’.

Positive, peaceful and welcoming atmosphere

An IW Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said,

“A number of us travelled to London and were impressed by the positive, peaceful and welcoming atmosphere on the bridges and in the squares. We plan to replicate these initiatives on the Island. “Whilst other councils across the country have declared a Climate Emergency to pledge action to tackle the environmental crisis, the Isle of Wight Council leadership claim that such a need is ‘unevidenced’. “We know that Islanders care deeply about our wildlife and leaving a planet safe for our children. We urge everyone to join us in peaceful protest this Saturday.”

Those wishing to take part or find out more should meet in St Thomas’s Square, Newport from 12.30pm.

Image: © Vix Lowthion