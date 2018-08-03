Cllr Brodie accuses Highways PFI contractor of being ‘shifty with information’

Cllr Geoff Brodie shares this latest news. Ed

The IW Councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie (Independent Labour), is questioning the inefficient way in which Island Roads keep local councillors advised of planned resurfacing works in their wards.

Last April the Managing Director of the company, Steve Ashman provided all Newport councillors with a schedule of works planned for their areas this year (see below).

Whilst disappointed at how little was still being done in his ward covering Pan, Barton and parts of Shide, Cllr Brodie then passed that information onto his residents in his regular newsletter so that they could plan for any inconvenience.

Condition of Royal Exchange ‘a total disgrace’

In particular Royal Exchange, a narrow, one-way road that is used by many local pedestrians including school children travelling to and from Barton Primary School and Medina College and which is a much used route by school buses serving Medina House School.

The road surface is universally recognised by local people as being a total disgrace, along with the connecting Barton Road.

Royal Exchange removed from list

Island Roads have recently been trumpeting how they are focusing on roads near schools this summer and that “in the interests of the children’s safety, such schemes are programmed during school holiday times as heavy plant machinery will be working on the carriageways” (their words).

Consequently Cllr Brodie never dreamt that Royal Exchange would then disappear off the schedule given its proximity to so many schools. But of course it has.

Brodie: Island Roads “shifty with information”

Cllr Brodie said,

“Ever since they took on the highways contract I have found Island Roads to be anything but what we were promised back in 2013. “In my view, they are shifty with information, unaccountable to local councillors, and impervious to criticism. “As the years of this contract pass by, they get worse. I have learnt now never to believe a word they tell me. Omitting Royal Exchange is the usual kick in the teeth from this company.”





