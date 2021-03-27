Clocks ‘spring forward’ this weekend, and don’t forget to see the Worm Moon

At 1am on Sunday morning the clocks will ‘spring forward’ by an hour and we will switch to British Summer Time (BST).

This means an hour less in slumber, or a lie in on Sunday morning, and making time to change all the clocks in the house.

Worm Moon

This weekend you’ll also be able to se the Worm Moon (assuming the skies are clear). You should be able to see the Worm Moon rise from the east at around 7pm on Sunday evening

If you’re wondering why it’s called the Worm Moon, the Royal Museums Greenwich have the answer,

Native Americans called this last full moon of winter the worm moon after the worm trails that would appear in the newly thawed ground. Other names include chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and sap moon, after the tapping of the maple trees.

Image: jeremyknight9 under CC BY 2.0