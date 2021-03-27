Clocks ‘spring forward’ this weekend, and don’t forget to see the Worm Moon

You’ll have one less hour in bed (unless you lie in) and don’t forget to look out for the Worm Moon on Sunday night

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Accurist watch 5 second shutter

At 1am on Sunday morning the clocks will ‘spring forward’ by an hour and we will switch to British Summer Time (BST).

This means an hour less in slumber, or a lie in on Sunday morning, and making time to change all the clocks in the house.

Worm Moon
This weekend you’ll also be able to se the Worm Moon (assuming the skies are clear). You should be able to see the Worm Moon rise from the east at around 7pm on Sunday evening

If you’re wondering why it’s called the Worm Moon, the Royal Museums Greenwich have the answer,

Native Americans called this last full moon of winter the worm moon after the worm trails that would appear in the newly thawed ground. Other names include chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and sap moon, after the tapping of the maple trees.

Image: jeremyknight9 under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 27th March, 2021 2:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ole

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*