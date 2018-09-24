Closure of widely-used cut-through leads to vast diversion

Island Roads have closed Highwood Lane, Rookley following a burst water main.

The road will be closed for its entire length while Southern Water Repair 9″ burst main and consequential damage to the road.

Diversion

The lengthy diversion will affect New Road, Whitcombe Road, Whitepit Lane, Shide Road, Blackwater Road, Blackwater Hollow, Carisbrooke Road, Medina Ave and St George’s Way.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

