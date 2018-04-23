Speedway: A tough night for Wightlink Warriors

Five falls or exclusions did not help the cause of the Warriors as they faced the Eastbourne Eagles in the first leg of their Knock Out Cup tie.

Ben Hopwood

Rob shares this latest report from Island Speedway. Ed

Eastbourne Eagles 60 Wightlink Warriors 30
On a steamy night in East Sussex, Warriors faced the Eastbourne Eagles in the first leg of their Knock Out Cup tie. This was always going to be a tough meeting for the Island side who battled on before going down 60-30.

Eastbourne were ruthless in their cup defence and whilst only holding a four point lead after seven heats, they then powered away in an impressive all round team performance. They will travel to the Island on Thursday confident of progressing to round two of the competition.

Tough night
For the Warriors it turned out to be another tough night. Five falls or exclusions did not help their cause.

Ben Hopwood and Josh Bailey each had two heat wins, but no other Warrior could find a race win so the Warriors face a Herculean task to progress in the competition when the teams meet for the second leg next Thursday.

Scorers
Eagles: Danny Ayres (guest) 12, Kelsey Dugard 8+1, Tom Brennan 13+1, Charley Powell 6+3, Georgie Wood 8+2, Charlie Brooks 4+1, Jason Edwards 9+2.

Warriors: Josh Bailey (guest) 9, Danno Verge 1, Scott Campos 3, Chris Widman 3+1, Ben Hopwood 9, Jamie Sealey 2+1, Adam Portwood 3.

Image: © Ian Groves

Monday, 23rd April, 2018 7:41am

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Speedway, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Smallbrook, Sports

