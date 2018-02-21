Cold snap could bring snow next week say Met Office

The Met Office is warning of much colder weather to come over the next few days as high pressure begins to dominate, allowing an easterly flow to bring in cold air from Eastern Europe over the weekend.

By Monday, they predict daytime temperatures around 2° although add it could feel like -7°!

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said,

“As the high pressure drifts east to be over Scandinavia by the weekend, it will allow colder air from Eastern Europe to be drawn towards us. “The cold easterly wind will bring an element of wind chill which will make it feel colder in the south.”

They says there are signs the cold spell is likely to last well into next week, with possibly even colder air from Russia moving across the UK.

Risk of snow for next week

Although there is a very low risk of snow this week because of the dry nature of the air, this could change the other side of the weekend.

Dr Thomas Waite, of Public Health England’s Extreme Events team, said:

“With the days feeling a little longer and lighter it can be easy to forget that cold weather can still kill. “Over 65s, those with conditions like heart and lung diseases and young children, are all at particular risk in cold weather as their bodies struggle to cope when temperatures fall. So before it gets cold check on friends, family and neighbours, who may be at risk and make sure they’re heating homes to at least 18C, see if they need any particular help or just someone to talk to and keep an eye on the Met Office’s forecasts and warnings. Remember keeping warm will help keep you well.”

Image: Just Another Caulkhead under CC BY 2.0