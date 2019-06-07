Commitment to quality recognised for tenth year for staff keeping equipment clean

The award is recognition for the hard work of all staff in ensuring over 50,000 medical devices have been kept clean over the last year

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

nhs team getting award

Alison shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

A specialist team at Isle of Wight NHS Trust has achieved the highest possible standard for quality in sterilising medical equipment.

The Hospital Sterilisation and Disinfection Unit (HSDU) has been awarded accreditation for the tenth consecutive year, demonstrating effective quality management and compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Harding: Acknowledged hard work of all staff
Commenting on the results of the latest audit, Nicola Harding, HSDU Quality Manager said:

“We are incredibly proud to achieve another successful audit of our service and be awarded accreditation as it really demonstrates our commitment to quality.

“It also acknowledges the hard work of all the staff in HSDU in ensuring theatres and other departments are given an excellent service whilst making sure we continue to improve what we do and meet all the necessary regulatory requirements.”

Stringent process
Most clinical instruments and equipment used to provide medical and surgical procedures are re-useable. In order to make them safe to be used on different patients, the Hospital Sterilisation and Disinfection Unit, clean, disinfect, inspect, pack and sterilise instruments after every use, ensuring they are collected, processed and delivered in time for each operation and appointment.

The devices are cleaned and disinfected using a pass-through system which ensures contaminated items and sterile items do not come into contact, eliminating any risk of cross contamination.

Over the past year the HSDU Team, which consists of 19 staff members, cleaned, disinfected, inspected, packed, sterilised and delivered over 50,000 sets of re-useable medical devices.

Image: Hospital Sterilisation and Disinfection Unit staff

Friday, 7th June, 2019 8:54am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mWb

Filed under: Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Commitment to quality recognised for tenth year for staff keeping equipment clean"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
chartman

Well done! Maybe CQC will get off their high horses now…..and leave those who do a fantastic job to get on with what they do in a very demanding environment.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
7, June 2019 9:19 am
davimel

I have absolutely no wish to take anything away from this award… But I cannot imagine a hospital that doesn’t manage to get accreditation being allowed to operate. Surely we are right to demand that old bits of blood, bone and tissue are cleaned from our operating rooms equipment and that the equipment is sterile and safe so well done to HSDU for doing the job right.

Vote Up10Vote Down
7, June 2019 10:16 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*