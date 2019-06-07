Commitment to quality recognised for tenth year for staff keeping equipment clean

Alison shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

A specialist team at Isle of Wight NHS Trust has achieved the highest possible standard for quality in sterilising medical equipment.

The Hospital Sterilisation and Disinfection Unit (HSDU) has been awarded accreditation for the tenth consecutive year, demonstrating effective quality management and compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Harding: Acknowledged hard work of all staff

Commenting on the results of the latest audit, Nicola Harding, HSDU Quality Manager said:

“We are incredibly proud to achieve another successful audit of our service and be awarded accreditation as it really demonstrates our commitment to quality. “It also acknowledges the hard work of all the staff in HSDU in ensuring theatres and other departments are given an excellent service whilst making sure we continue to improve what we do and meet all the necessary regulatory requirements.”

Stringent process

Most clinical instruments and equipment used to provide medical and surgical procedures are re-useable. In order to make them safe to be used on different patients, the Hospital Sterilisation and Disinfection Unit, clean, disinfect, inspect, pack and sterilise instruments after every use, ensuring they are collected, processed and delivered in time for each operation and appointment.

The devices are cleaned and disinfected using a pass-through system which ensures contaminated items and sterile items do not come into contact, eliminating any risk of cross contamination.

Over the past year the HSDU Team, which consists of 19 staff members, cleaned, disinfected, inspected, packed, sterilised and delivered over 50,000 sets of re-useable medical devices.

Image: Hospital Sterilisation and Disinfection Unit staff